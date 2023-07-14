Robbers loot petrol pump, commuter

Tarn Taran, July 13
Two robbers looted cash worth Rs 21,000 from the salesman of a petrol pump in Plasaur village at gunpoint.
The armed robbers came to the Punjab Petro Filling Station, Plasaur, posing as customers and looted cash from the salesman Onkar Singh, a resident of Patti, and fled. The city police, Tarn Taran, have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) and Section 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.
In another incident, three motorcycle-borne masked robbers took away the motorcycle and Rs 2,000 in cash from Arash Sharma of Margindpur village. Arsh was on his way back to Margindpur village on a motorcycle.
The robbers who appeared near Manakpur village, stopped and robbed him. The Kacha Pakka police have registered a case under Section 379-B and 34 of IPC.
