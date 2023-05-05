Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 4

There has been a spurt in the snatching of vehicles and valuables at gunpoint in the Amritsar rural belt as the Punjab Police look the other way. Though authorities have claimed that investigations in these cases are under way, the police are yet to make any breakthrough.

In past one week, the rural belt has witnessed four such instances while an incident was also reported in the city.

Three persons were shot at by some unidentified robbers in separate incidents reported with the Amritsar Rural police in the past four days

A snatcher was injured in a robbery bid near Athwal village when he and his two accomplices tried to rob Amarjit Singh of Jijeani village in Majitha on April 27

Sarabjit Singh (50) of Khaparkheri village was shot at by four unidentified miscreants when he had resisted their attempt to snatch his motorcycle

A company salesman was shot at by some armed persons on April 24

In yet another case, Amandeep Singh (45), a resident of Chabba village, was robbed by some armed miscreants on April 26

In an FIR registered with the Rajasansi Police, some unidentified bike-borne persons snatched two motorcycles from Raju Singh, a resident of Royal City in Rajasansi and his nephew Ajay of Rajasansi. The complainant told the police that late in the evening on May 1, he called his nephew to a restaurant. On the intervening night of May 1 and 2, they went out of the restaurant and took out their motorcycles. He said five armed persons arrived on the scene on two bikes. They thrashed them before taking away their motorcycles. The police have registered a case.

A snatcher was injured in a robbery bid near Athwal village when he and his two accomplices tried to rob Amarjit Singh of Jijeani village in Majitha on April 27. The injured miscreant was later identified as Gurjit Singh of Bhangwa village. He was arrested by the police, and investigation is under way to identify and nab his two accomplices.

The complainant, Amarjit Singh, said that at 10 pm on April 27, he was returning to his village from Amritsar on his bike when three motorcycle-borne persons waylaid him near the cremation ground in Athwal village. They tried to snatch his phone and his bike at gunpoint. He said he resisted the attempt and entered in a scuffle with them. During the scuffle, their pistol went off and hit an accomplice. Later he came to know about Gurjit Singh, who had sustained a bullet injury. The police arrested the miscreant and registered a case in this regard.

Likewise, Sarabjit Singh (50) of Khaparkheri village was shot at by four unidentified miscreants when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bike. He told the police that on Thursday morning, he and with his friend Bal Kishan Billu were on their way back from Amritsar to Khaparkheri on a bike. Four miscreants waylaid them near a medical college and demanded to have his bike. The complainant had resisted and ended up in a scuffle. They fired two gun shots near his feet to scare him into giving up the bike. But as he still did not accede to their demand, the miscreants shot him in the leg and fled away with the bike.

In another incident, a company salesman was shot at by some armed persons on April 24. The victim Ajmer Singh (26) of Batala stated to police that he was going to Bal Saran village when two-bike borne persons waylaid him. They pointed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot him. They snatched Rs 2,000 in cash, his mobile phone and a bag containing some official documents. He said when he resisted, they shot him in the hand.

In yet another case, Amandeep Singh (45), a resident of Chabba village, was robbed by some armed miscreants on April 26. He was on his way back home from Amritsar when the incident occurred. When he was close to the Sangrana Sahib Gurdwara, two bike-borne persons waylaid him. They were armed with a pistol and a sharp weapon. He said they pointed a pistol at him and snatched his bike.

SSP (Amritsar Rural) Satinder Singh said investigations in connection with these cases are in progress.