Robbers posing as policemen loot family in Jandiala Guru

Several robbers posing as police personnel entered a house in the Jandiala Guru area early Tuesday and looted a family after detaining its members. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The police have collected CCTV footage of the suspects, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them.

According to information, the house belongs to Nikku, a vegetable trader. At around 4 am, he left for the vegetable market after locking the gate from outside, while his wife Jasbir Kaur and daughter-in-law were present at home. The accused broke open the lock and entered the house.

The robbers introduced themselves as police officials and claimed they had received information that the family was involved in illegal drug trade. They later pulled out sharp-edged weapons, snatched the mobile phones of Jasbir Kaur and her daughter-in-law, and locked them inside a room.

The accused then searched the house and decamped with gold ornaments and around Rs 80,000 in cash. The incident came to light when Nikku returned home and found his family members locked inside a room. The house had been ransacked by the unidentified robbers.

The police said the accused appeared to have prior knowledge of Nikku’s routine of leaving for the vegetable market early in the morning. The suspects had arrived on motorcycles and were captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the house. The police said vital clues had been obtained and raids were being conducted to trace and arrest the accused.