Robbers snatch Rs 6 lakh cash from two

Amritsar, June 20
Unidentified motorcycle-borne persons looted Rs 6 lakh from a car near the Khiyala Kalan Focal Point here on Wednesday. The police have registered a case.
Mandeep Singh, a resident of Fairland Colony on the Fatehgarh Churian road, told the police that he along with his mother Ranjit Kaur had withdrawn Rs 6 lakh from the Basant Avenue branch of Punjab National Bank.
They had withdrawn the amount to pay the fees of his younger brother Gagandeep Singh who studies in England. He said after withdrawing the money they were going to meet his aunt at Tapiala village. On the way, he stopped the car by the roadside near the Focal Point to answer the call of nature.
He said his mother was alone in the car when two bike-borne persons arrived there. They entered the car and snatched the polythene bag containing the cash from his mother and fled towards the Chogawan side. The police said investigations were underway to identify the suspects. A case has been registered.
