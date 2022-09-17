 Robbers snatch car at gunpoint in Amritsar : The Tribune India

in brief

Robbers snatch car at gunpoint in Amritsar

Three unidentified armed persons snatched a car from a local resident, Reshamjit Singh, of Guru Amardass Avenue when he was going to Mahal village on Thursday. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Three unidentified armed persons snatched a car from a local resident, Reshamjit Singh, of Guru Amardass Avenue when he was going to Mahal village on Thursday. Though the police have registered a case, no breakthrough has been made in the case so far. Reshamjit told the police that he was going to his tailor at Mahal village in his car (PB-02-DJ-5473) and when he reached near the village flyover, three unidentified persons stopped his car at gunpoint. They asked him to open the window. As he got scared, the accused pulled him out and two of them snatched his car and drove away in it. Their third accomplice escaped on a bike. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the unidentified persons. Investigation is underway. TNS

Couple attacked, robbed of purse

Amritsar: Sukhdev Singh and his wife Daljit Kaur of Joura village in Tarn Taran were injured when two bike-borne persons assaulted them and snatched his purse three days ago. The incident occurred near the Jandiala Guru tile factory, but a complaint was lodged on Thursday. The victim, Sukhdev Singh, told the police that they were going from Jaura villge to Wazir Bhullar on a bike to attend the cremation of a relative. He said as they reached near the tile factory, two motorcycle-borne persons came from the rear and hit his wife with a sharp-edged weapon (datar). He said one of the attackers with shorn hair was driving the bike and another was riding pillion, who attacked Daljit Kaur. He said one of them snatched his purse by tearing his pocket. While pulling the purse, the couple fell off the bike and sustained injuries. He said his purse contained

Rs 7, 000, besides other documents. He said following the incident, they returned to their village and tried to identify the suspects on their own. On Thursday, they lodged a complaint and after a preliminary probe, cops booked two youths, identified as Vinod Kumar and Kishan Singh, both residents of Sheikhupura Mohalla in Jandiala Guru. TNS

Panic in Jandiala Guru after firing

Amritsar: Panic gripped Sheikhupura Mohalla in Jandiala after around eight persons fired indiscriminately outside the residence of a property dealer on Thursday night. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the police have launched investigation to identify the perpetrators. The complainant, Ranjit Singh, told the police that last intervening night at around 1.15am, he along with his family was present at home and he heard some sounds outside his house. He said when he woke up, he went to the roof to see who was firing. He saw several unidentified persons were firing in the air. He said they were using abusive language while threatening to kill him and his family. The police have registered a case under Sections 336, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act in this regard.

