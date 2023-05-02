Robbers snatch tourist's purse

Amritsar: Two scooter-borne persons snatched the purse of a tourist, who along with her family members, had come to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. Sweety, the victim, told the police that they were looking for a hotel and standing on the RS tower street when two scooter-borne persons snatched her purse containing Rs 5,000, a mobile phone and some documents. The police have registered a case. TNS
Man robbed of scooter, cash
Amritsar: Two unknown persons robbed a local resident, identified as Ashish Chugh, of a scooter and Rs 23,000 cash on Sunday. The victim said at around 5.15 am, he had come to pay obeisance at a shrine near Taranwala pul. He said when he crossed Alpha one mall, two bike-borne persons came and snatched his scooter and cash. The police have registered a case.
