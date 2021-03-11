Robbers target gas agency in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, August 19
Six armed miscreants robbed Rs 20,000 from the manager of HP Gas Agency situated in Dhand Kasel here on Friday.
Gas agency owner Gurpreet Singh Bawa said the masked robbers came on two motorcycles with two revolvers in their hands. They threatened to kill agency manager Ranjit Singh in case he did not hand over the whole cash he had with him.
A team of officials of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station, led by ASI Narinder Singh, reached the spot. Bawa said the whole episode was captured on the CCTVs installed on the premises.
The ASI said the miscreants also robbed two mobiles of the agency while fleeing away from the spot.
