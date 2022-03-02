Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

A medical store owner was robbed by two armed persons on GT Road near Daburji late on Monday evening. One of the suspects was wearing a Nihang attire and both accused had covered their faces.

Ours is not the sole incident. Earlier, similar incidents have occurred. Therefore, we urge the Police Department to arrange a permanent PCR team in the area. — Victim Sahil Gupta, owner of Shiva Medical Store, Daburji

They took away Rs12,000 cash from the cash box and from the pocket of the owner Sahil Gupta.

The Maqboolpura police have registered a case in this regard and taken the CCTV footage in possession for analysis and get clues about the robbers.

Sahil Gupta, owner of Shiva Medical Store, Daburji, told the police that on Monday, they got late by around half an hour while giving medicines to customers. He said two persons entered the store around 10.15pm. They had completely covered their faces while one of them was in a Nihang’s attire. He said as they entered the shop, they pointed a pistol at his father and demanded whatever cash was there.

He said while hurling abuses, the Nihang took out the cash from the cash box and then from his father Vipin Gupta. He said they decamped with around Rs12,000. Speaking to the media, Sahil said the police should depute PCR teams in the area as similar instances had occurred in the past as well.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this regard at the Maqboolpura police station here. The police authorities said probe was on to identify the suspects.