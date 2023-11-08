Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

Five masked robbers barged into a medicine shop and robbed Rs 10 lakh cash at gunpoint at Katra Sher Singh here on Monday night. The incident took place at NV Surgical Pharma in the medicine market located in Katra Sher Singh.

Nitin Sareen, owner of the shop, stated that he was about to close the shop for the day at around 10 pm. They had counted the cash collection of the day. Meanwhile, five robbers, who were carrying pistols, entered the shop. They had covered their faces with cloth.

Each robber had two pistols in his hand. They surrounded him near the counter and his brother was dragged to the other side. The robbers put the pistol at the temple of shop owner Nitin Sareen and asked him to hand over all cash and valuables to them. Sareen opened the cash box (galla) for them. They collected around Rs 8 lakh from the cash box, claimed the shop owner. After this, the money kept in the wallet and pockets was also taken.

Then they asked for mobile phones. The shop owner gave his mobile phones. After committing the crime, the accused broke the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. They took around five to seven minutes to commit the crime and then they left the shop. The police initiated action on the statement of Nitin Sareen. The incident was captured on CCTVs.

Nitin said though they damaged the CCTV cameras, the entire incident was captured. The police have taken the CCTV footage of the robbery into their possession. The cash amount looted was said to be around 10 lakh.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigation. The police said the shop owner’s statement had been recorded. Investigation has been started on the basis of the footage captured on the CCTV cameras.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, E-Division, said, “The market shuts around 8 pm. The shop was open around 10 pm when the incident happened. The traders should also be serious about their safety. We have constituted teams to nab the robbers soon.”