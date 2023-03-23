Robbers target merchant's house

Tarn Taran, March 22
Ten armed miscreants targeted a karyana merchant in Tarn Taran town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. They decamped with Rs 2 lakh, diamond, gold and silver ornaments from the residence of the victim, who has been identified as Ravinder Kumar, alias Banti, proprietor of Banti Karyana Shop situated on the road leading to Noodri Adda. After he lodged a complaint with the Tarn Taran (C) police, a police party visited the spot and initiated proceedings.
Ravinder Kumar said the robbers came to his shop-cum-residence, which was closed. They called Ravinder from outside the shop demanding to buy some eatables from him.
