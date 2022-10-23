Robbers target travel agency in Amritsar, loot Rs 2 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

Two armed robbers looted Rs 2 lakh from a travel agency at gunpoint in Jandiala Guru area here on Friday evening. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Both the accused had covered their faces and while escaping they fired in the air so that nobody dare follow them. Panic gripped the area after the incident.

A police team reached the spot and started a probe. The police teams were analysing CCTV cameras to find clues about the perpetrators. However, the police were still clueless about the perpetrators so far.

The Jandiala Guru police station have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the unidentified robbers.

Karanjit Singh (47), a resident of Akash Avenue in Jandiala Guru, told the police that he ran a Western Union money exchange and travel agency in the name of Dhami Travellers, opposite the Jandiala Guru municipal committee house.

He said around 8pm on Friday, he was present in his shop when two armed persons entered the shop and came inside the counter while pointing a pistol at him. He said they forcibly took out Rs 2 lakh from the counter and later escaped on their Bullet motorcycle, which was without any registration number plate.

The CCTV footage revealed that one of the accused was wearing turban while another was wearing a cap. The turbaned youth took out cash from the cash box at the counter and handed it over to his accomplice. He said they also took a polythene envelop from a shop for putting up the cash.

SSP, Amritsar rural police, Swapan Sharma said the police had taken the footage of CCTVs in their custody and investigations were on to identify the suspects.