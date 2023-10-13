Robbery attempt: Amritsar Police claim to have vital clues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

The city police on Thursday claimed to have vital clues about the perpetrators who had shot at a dairy owner during a robbery bid at Sultanwind village here on Wednesday morning.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADC), Dr Mehtab Singh Gill, said the police had found some vital clues in the case and hopefully they would crack the case soon.

Around six armed robbers came on an SUV (Toyota Fortuner) and tried to rob the dairy owner, Balkar Singh, at gunpoint. But the victim resisted their attempt to rob them and shot at him and fled the spot.

On the statement of dairy owner’s son Gagandeep Singh, the police registered a case. He told the police that the accused held them hostage them and took his father to a room where they shot at him and fled away. The police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder, criminal house trespass and criminal intimidation and under the Arms Act.

Gagandeep Singh said around 7am, his father left home to open the dairy located on the front side of the house. He said several unidentified miscreants pointed pistols at him and entered the house.

They entered the house and took all family members hostage and entered a room with father. They asked him to hand over whatever the family had. A few minutes later, they heard a gunshot and when they enteree the room they saw that the robbers had fled the spot.