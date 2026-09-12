Robbery bid at bank has Amritsar police on tenterhooks

The police have failed to track down suspects

who tried to rob a Union Bank of India branch in Jandiala Guru on Thursday.

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Five masked youths had allegedly entered the bank

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in broad daylight and sprayed an irritant at the security guard before fleeing empty-handed.

The incident took place around 11.27 am when the suspects entered the customer area. Their faces were covered and two of them were carrying bags, raising suspicion among the bank staff.

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According to the FIR registered under Sections 310(2) and 62 of the BNS, security guard Satpal Singh got suspicious of the movement of the five youth. He asked them to uncover their faces. One of them allegedly pulled out a bottle containing a spray and sprayed it at the guard.

The guard managed to protect himself and raised the alarm. He even pulled out his weapon in order to confront the miscreants. Following this, the suspects fled towards a nearby lane. One of the bags was left behind inside the bank.

The branch manager, Mukesh Kumar, told the police that the suspects had entered the bank with the apparent intention of committing a robbery.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and trace the accused.

Harpal Singh, SHO Jandiala police station, said the police had been scanning the CCTV cameras in

the area to track the movement of the suspects.

Efforts were on to identify and arrest them.

The footage of CCTV cameras of the bank had also been taken for probe, he added.