DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Robbery bid with toy pistol foiled

Robbery bid with toy pistol foiled

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arrested robbers in police custody. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

The local city police have arrested two robbers responsible for a number of incidents of robbery and looting. The robbers made a bid to rob the owner of Anmol Pharmaceuticals Sanjay Gupta, from the local Jandiala Road a few days back with a toy pistol. DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh said here that a case has already been registered in this regard. The DSP said that the accused have been identified as residents of Tarn Taran — Rahul Kumar alias Billi

Advertisement

from Gali Mata Kali Wali and Shamsher Singh alias Shera of Gali Lade Wali,

Advertisement

Mohalla Nanaksar. A toy pistol, an Activa scooter and a sickle (Datar) have been recovered from the accused.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts