Robbery bid with toy pistol foiled

The local city police have arrested two robbers responsible for a number of incidents of robbery and looting. The robbers made a bid to rob the owner of Anmol Pharmaceuticals Sanjay Gupta, from the local Jandiala Road a few days back with a toy pistol. DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh said here that a case has already been registered in this regard. The DSP said that the accused have been identified as residents of Tarn Taran — Rahul Kumar alias Billi

from Gali Mata Kali Wali and Shamsher Singh alias Shera of Gali Lade Wali,

Mohalla Nanaksar. A toy pistol, an Activa scooter and a sickle (Datar) have been recovered from the accused.