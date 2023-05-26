Robbery incidents rock Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 25

Frequent incidents of dacoity have been affecting normal life and business in the district. In the latest instance, robbers struck on the night of May 23 when Karanbir Singh, a resident of Padhri Kalan was returning to his village along with his friend Ajaypal Singh on a moped. They were robbed by a gang of unidentified six armed miscreants who were on two motorcycles near Chhichhrewal village. The robbers looted them at gunpoint and took away their moped. The victims managed to escape. ASI Pooran Singh from Jhabal police said that a case under Section 379-B of IPC had been registered.

Another gang of four armed robbers looted a garment shop in broad daylight in Adda Jeeobala village on Wednesday. Tarsem Singh, a resident of Bhaini Mattuian, in his complaint to Sadar police, said that his helpers, Princepal Singh and Jagtar Singh, were at the garment shop. Four motorcycle-borne armed unidentified robbers appeared outside his shop.

Three of them entered the shop as customers to purchase ready-made garments. They had selected the garments and when his helpers also demanded clothes, they threatened them with pistols and managed to escape with the garments. ASI Baljinder Singh of Sadar police said that a case under Section 379-B, 506, 452 and 34 of IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them.