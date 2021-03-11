Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

A day after a finance firm employee was allegedly robbed of Rs 41,000 by unidentified miscreants, the police claimed that it was a fake incident.

During a press conference, police officials said the ‘victim’ enacted the drama to embezzle the amount.

Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Bhadaur in Barnala, who works as a customer server with Satin Credit Care Network Limited Company having its branch at Jandiala Guru, told the police that he was looted by three unidentified armed persons who snatched his bag containing cash and a tablet from him. He was going from Talwandi village to the Manawala side when the incident took place on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Shubham Agarwal said during the probe, police teamsscrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras in which they found no such incident had taken place. Later, when the police interrogated him, he confessed to faking the robbery. He had actually deposited the amount in his bank account, said the police.

He said the police recovered the tablet from him besides impounding his bike. The police also registered a case against him.