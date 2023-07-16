Robbery suspect’s autopsy done under tight security

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 15

The postmortem of the body of the robber, Manpreet Singh (23) of Bhojian village, was conducted at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, by a team of three medical officers of the hospital, on Saturday under the tight security cover.

The proceedings of the postmortem were supervised by the Duty Magistrate and the Tehsildar, Tarn Taran, and DSP Jaspal Singh supervised the security arrangements. The deceased, Manpreet Singh, died in an encounter with a team of personnel of the Manochahal Kalan police post falling under Sadar police, Tarn Taran.

Jobanjit Singh of the same village, who was injured in the encounter, was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. The activities of these robbers had been watched closely by the district police for the last two days as there were reports that a two-member gang of robbers in a Swift car was looting petrol pumps and committing other crimes like snatchings.

The team of the medical officers consisted of Dr Surinder Singh, Dr Komal kanwal Preet Kaur and Dr Gurpreet Singh. The postmortem report revealed that the deceased, Manpreet Singh, was hit by a bullet that pierced through his back spinal, which led to his death.

As his birthday was on July 15, he had made arrangements to celebrate it with his family members. His two married elder sisters had come to celebrate his birthday and Manpreet had brought the cake in advance. He owned 10 acres and enjoyed a luxurious life. Besides, he also had a licensed pistol.

Till 2.30 pm, he worked in the fields and then left for committing a robbery with Jobanjit Singh of Bhojian village. His car and licensed pistol were used in the robbery incidents.

#Tarn Taran