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Home / Amritsar / Robinpreet, Lovepreet shine in Punjab Athletics Championship

Robinpreet, Lovepreet shine in Punjab Athletics Championship

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:07 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Players during the felicitation ceremony at Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Stadium in Tarn Taran on Sunday.
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The district athletics association organised Punjab Athletics Championship-2026, featuring U-23 and open men’s categories, at Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Stadium in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

In the U-23 men’s high jump, the winners were Robinpreet Singh (Jalandhar), Sahiljot Singh Gill (Faridkot), and Nirvair Singh (Tarn Taran).

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In the open men’s high jump, Lovepreet Singh (PAP, Jalandhar), Adarshpreet Singh (Jalandhar), and Sahilpreet Singh (Tarn Taran) secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

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International coach Sarbjit Singh Happy, coach Baldev Singh (Punjab Police), coach Kulwant Singh (Hoshiarpur), Tarsem Masih DSP Khushpal Singh, Prakash Singh and Nirmal Kaur were present on the occasion.

Tarn Taran District Athletics Association president Saroop Singh Dhotian said the district unit made elaborate arrangements to host the athletics meet.

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Among others present on the occasion were Colonel Harsimran Singh, sports promoter Gurinder Singh Mattu, Prabhjot Singh Pahuwind, Punjab Athletics Association secretary Prem Singh and Amritsar Athletics Association president Kashmir Singh Khiala.

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