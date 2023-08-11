Romcom Hindi drama Love Junction staged

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

Drama Club of Guru Nanak Dev University presented Hindi drama “Love Junction” at Dashmesh Auditorium here on Thursday. The play was a comical dramatisation with a romantic twist, based on school life love and a intersected path of two lovers way ahead of life.

The play was directed by Kanwal Randhey from Drama Club, GNDU. Nitin Gupta was the writer of the play, who included in it some of the personal experiences of his college days in IIT. Navneet Randhey was a woman lead artist while Bachanpal was the male lead artist in the play. The play begins with two lead characters talking about their childhood fondness and love between the two. The story continues after the awaited lover meets him at a station and those buried feelings floats in their hearts again. The situations and fears of expression were other complex moments in the story. The play concludes after they finally decide to begin their love life.

Harpreet Singh (convener of Drama Club) honoured the members for their efforts in making this event successful. Dr Sunil Kumar, professor in-charge, Drama Club and Head, Department of Hindi, moderated the stage. Dr Sunil Kumar quoted theater as “the way of living life”. The achievements and efforts of Drama Club were also discussed. Curtains then set to close after Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students Welfare, thanked and appreciated the performers and their director.

