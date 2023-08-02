Roof of old house collapses at Loon Mandi, couple rescued

Amritsar, August 1
An old house in Loon Mandi area collapsed early this morning. An elderly couple got trapped inside the home. Volunteers of the Sewa Society reached the spot and rescued the couple.
The house, located in Jandi Wali Gali, had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. Prem Nath (85) and Prem Lata (80) have been residing in one room of the house. The roofs of other rooms had already collapsed a few months ago. The roofs of the remaining rooms were supported by wooden logs. Around 6 am, a portion of the roof collapsed.
A team of volunteers reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation. Social activists Vicky Dutta said with the efforts of volunteers, the couple was rescued. Social organisations urged the residents to come forward to rebuild the house of the needy couple.
