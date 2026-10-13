Ropar players shine on Day 3 of kayaking & canoeing events

The third day of the state-level kayaking and canoeing championships began with Dr Deepak Kumar, Director of Sports at Chandigarh University, Mohali, attending as the chief guest. He encouraged the participating athletes to work hard, demonstrate dedication and discipline and strive for excellence at national and international levels.

He also urged them to adopt a healthy lifestyle, uphold the spirit of sportsmanship, stay away from drugs and social evils and contribute towards building a better society.

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Ropar paddlers delivered an impressive performance across several events on the third day of the competition, securing multiple top positions in different age categories.

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In the Under-17 boys’ 200-metre C-1 event, Gurpreet Singh of Ropar and Jobanpreet Singh secured second place. In the 200-metre K-1 event, Mankirat Singh of Ropar clinched first place, defeating Dilpreet Singh of Kapurthala.

In the Under-17 girls’ 200-metre C-2 event, the Ropar team comprising Ashmeet Kaur and Gurleen Kaur secured first place by defeating the team of Gurleen Kaur and Prabhleen Kaur. In the K-2 200-metre event, the Ropar C team of Seerat and Tanveer finished first, defeating the Ropar A team of Jasmine Kaur and Anupreet Kaur.

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In the Under-14 boys’ 200-metre C-1 event, Harkirat of Ropar secured first place, while Gursahaj Singh of Ropar finished second. In the K-2 200-metre event, the Fazilka team comprising Tanish Arora and Kartik clinched first place by defeating the Ropar team of Sukhjit Singh and Kuljit Singh.

In the Under-21 boys’ 200-metre C-2 event, the Mohali team of Baljinder and Gurvinder Singh secured first place, defeating the Kapurthala team of Navjot and Sadama Ram. In the girls’ 200-metre C-1 event, Riya of Ropar A finished first, defeating Navjot Kaur of Ropar B.

The organisers acknowledged the significant contribution of the department’s coaching staff in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the championship. The competition continued to provide a platform for young paddlers to demonstrate their talent, competitive spirit and potential for higher-level sporting achievements.