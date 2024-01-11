Rotary Club celebrates Lohri with orphan girls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

Members of the Rotary Club, Amritsar cantonment, led by Ripudaman Malhotra and secretary Dr Amarjit Singh Sachdeva and senior members, celebrated Lohri with the inmates of Fauza Singh Memorial Girls Orphanage situated near Sun City Amusement Park on the Batala road here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the club members gifted a washing machine to the orphanage for use of the inmates. Celebrating the festival in a traditional style, the members also shared local delicacies with the inmates.