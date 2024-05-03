Rotary Club holds event to mark Earth Day

Amritsar, May 2
The Rotary Club, Amritsar Cantonment, in association with Sri Guru Harkrishan International School, organised an event to mark Earth Day and Labour Day here on Thursday.
On the occasion, a paper reading contest was organised for the students of classes V and VI. Meritorious students were distributed prizes by advocate Ankur Gupta, who also delivered a talk on the history of Labour Day and labour laws.
The club also facilitated 10 members from working class and helpers at the school. Club president Principal Ripu Daman Kaur Malhotra said a rally was taken out by students carrying placards with slogans to save th e planet from pollution.
Secretary Dr AS Sachdeva, Prabhjot Kaur, Upkar Singh, AS Tuli, Rupinder Kataria and other officials were also present at the Labour Day event.
