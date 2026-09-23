DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Route to remain closed amid security concerns, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Route to remain closed amid security concerns, says Ministry of Home Affairs

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Dera Baba Nanak, Updated At : 02:18 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Since its inauguration, the corridor has been used by around 1.3 lakh devotees. File photo
Advertisement

The Kartarpur Corridor will remain closed to Indian pilgrims amid continuing security concerns following Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said, as the government maintains that the prevailing security situation does not permit its reopening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that Operation Sindoor remains an ongoing process.

Advertisement

The pilgrimage route to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor was suspended in May 2025. The government has now reiterated that the security situation prevents the corridor from being reopened.

Advertisement

Sikh religious organisations and MPs have repeatedly urged the Centre to reopen the corridor, citing its deep religious and emotional significance to the Sikh community.

Pakistan has maintained that its side of the corridor remains open and has said that the passage should be kept separate from politics.

Advertisement

The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the Narowal district of Pakistan.

Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether the government had received representations from Sikh community leaders seeking an ‘early reopening’ of the passage in view of its ‘immense religious and emotional significance’.

In response, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the ‘extant security scenario compels the corridor to remain suspended’.

An agreement allowing Indian pilgrims to travel through the corridor was signed on October 24, 2019, for an initial period of five years. The corridor was subsequently suspended in 2025.

The passage was also temporarily suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Since its inauguration, the corridor has been used by around 1.3 lakh devotees. It facilitates visa-free, same-day visits to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The corridor was inaugurated in November 2019 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. It was widely seen as a people-to-people and cultural bridge between India and Pakistan, despite the strained relations between the two countries.

Its construction had been hailed by many as a potential new chapter in India-Pakistan relations, with hopes that the goodwill generated by the initiative could contribute to improved diplomatic ties. Then-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also suggested that the corridor could be a first step towards greater economic ties between the two countries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts