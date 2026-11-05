Row erupts as drug peddler flees custody in Amritsar

The escape of alleged drug peddler Sandeep Singh, alias Kali, a resident of Shamsherpur village falling under Ghanie Ke Bangar police jurisdiction in Batala from police custody has triggered a political controversy, with SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleging that the accused had received visits from VIP guests during his hospital stay.

In a post on X, Majithia claimed that four FIRs had already been registered against him at the Chheharta, Civil Lines and Ghania Ke Bangar police stations. He further alleged that some VIP visitors had reached the hospital to meet the accused and claimed that the police had earlier traced these visitors at hotels.

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According to information, the Civil Lines police had arrested Sandeep Singh on Thursday in connection with a narcotics case. However, after he fell ill, he was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for medical treatment.

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He allegedly fled after giving the police personnel the slip. The police have launched a search operation to trace him.

The incident has once again raised questions over security arrangements for accused persons admitted to hospitals under police guard.

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Shaminder Singh, SHO, Majitha police station, confirmed the incident, saying a probe was on.