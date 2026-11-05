Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Row erupts as drug peddler flees custody in Amritsar

Row erupts as drug peddler flees custody in Amritsar

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. File photo.
Advertisement

The escape of alleged drug peddler Sandeep Singh, alias Kali, a resident of Shamsherpur village falling under Ghanie Ke Bangar police jurisdiction in Batala from police custody has triggered a political controversy, with SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleging that the accused had received visits from VIP guests during his hospital stay.

In a post on X, Majithia claimed that four FIRs had already been registered against him at the Chheharta, Civil Lines and Ghania Ke Bangar police stations. He further alleged that some VIP visitors had reached the hospital to meet the accused and claimed that the police had earlier traced these visitors at hotels.

Advertisement

According to information, the Civil Lines police had arrested Sandeep Singh on Thursday in connection with a narcotics case. However, after he fell ill, he was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for medical treatment.

Advertisement

He allegedly fled after giving the police personnel the slip. The police have launched a search operation to trace him.

The incident has once again raised questions over security arrangements for accused persons admitted to hospitals under police guard.

Advertisement

Shaminder Singh, SHO, Majitha police station, confirmed the incident, saying a probe was on.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts