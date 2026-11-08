Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Row over closure of five police posts in Amritsar

Row over closure of five police posts in Amritsar

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:21 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, MLA
Advertisement

The closure of five police posts in Amritsar Rural, reportedly due to staff shortage, has triggered a political controversy, with Congress working president and former Jandiala Guru MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala questioning the state government’s priorities.

Among the police posts that closed down include Sathiala and Tangra. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jandiala Guru, Baljit Singh said the police posts were closed because of staff shortage as many police officials had retired.

Bandala on Saturday criticised the move, particularly the closure of a police post in the Jandiala Guru constituency, saying it would further weaken the police presence in the rural belt at a time when gangster activities, extortion threats and killings were causing concern.

He said the government should have addressed the staff shortage by strengthening the police force instead of shutting down police posts.

Advertisement

“People are not safe even in their homes. Gangsters are openly issuing extortion threats, traders are being targeted and incidents of murder are being reported. At such a time, closing police posts amounts to compromising public security,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that prominent businessmen in Jandiala Guru were shutting their establishments and leaving the town with their families due to the prevailing atmosphere of fear.

He said police posts served as the first point of contact for residents in towns and villages and their closure could increase the distance between the police and the public, particularly during emergencies. Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of weakening the police infrastructure, Bandala demanded that the five police posts be restored immediately. He also sought adequate staff, modern weapons and vehicles for the police force to improve its response to crime. He said the government must explain why police posts were being closed instead of filling vacant posts and strengthening the existing policing network.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts