Row over closure of five police posts in Amritsar

The closure of five police posts in Amritsar Rural, reportedly due to staff shortage, has triggered a political controversy, with Congress working president and former Jandiala Guru MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala questioning the state government’s priorities.

Among the police posts that closed down include Sathiala and Tangra. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jandiala Guru, Baljit Singh said the police posts were closed because of staff shortage as many police officials had retired.

Bandala on Saturday criticised the move, particularly the closure of a police post in the Jandiala Guru constituency, saying it would further weaken the police presence in the rural belt at a time when gangster activities, extortion threats and killings were causing concern.

He said the government should have addressed the staff shortage by strengthening the police force instead of shutting down police posts.

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“People are not safe even in their homes. Gangsters are openly issuing extortion threats, traders are being targeted and incidents of murder are being reported. At such a time, closing police posts amounts to compromising public security,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that prominent businessmen in Jandiala Guru were shutting their establishments and leaving the town with their families due to the prevailing atmosphere of fear.

He said police posts served as the first point of contact for residents in towns and villages and their closure could increase the distance between the police and the public, particularly during emergencies. Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of weakening the police infrastructure, Bandala demanded that the five police posts be restored immediately. He also sought adequate staff, modern weapons and vehicles for the police force to improve its response to crime. He said the government must explain why police posts were being closed instead of filling vacant posts and strengthening the existing policing network.