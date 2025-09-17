Row over siropa to Rahul: SGPC takes action against 4 staffers

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday took disciplinary action against four of its staff members for offering a siropa (robe of honour) to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in front of the Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Samadh Baba Budha Sahib during his visit to Punjab on September 15.

The SGPC suspended kathavachak (preacher) Palwinder Singh and Sewadar (attendant) Harwinder Singh, terminated the temporary services of granthi Kulwinder Singh, and transferred the shrine’s manager, Pargat Singh, issuing him a warning.

The disciplinary action was taken following violation of maryada (Sikh religious code of conduct) and the disregard of established norms for honouring dignitaries during visits to the gurdwara.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that, based on a probe directed by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the inquiry found that Rahul Gandhi had entered a restricted area inside the Darbar Hall, contravening maryada. Entry to this area requires prescribed religious attire (bana) and is limited to serving granthis, sewadars, and designated staff.

He said that maryada was also violated when Congress leaders were presented with siropas inside the gurdwara. According to a directive from the SGPC’s Executive Committee, no individual — not even a dignitary — is permitted to receive siropa inside the Darbar Hall of a Gurdwara Sahib.

In light of these two violations, disciplinary action was taken against the concerned staff members based on the findings of the inquiry report.