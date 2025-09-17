DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Row over siropa to Rahul: SGPC takes action against 4 staffers

Row over siropa to Rahul: SGPC takes action against 4 staffers

Disciplinary action taken following violation of maryada and disregard of established norms for honouring dignitaries during visits to the gurdwara
article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:13 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi being offered a siropa at SGPC-run Gurdwara Smadh Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas, Amritsar, on September 15, 2025.
Advertisement

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday took disciplinary action against four of its staff members for offering a siropa (robe of honour) to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in front of the Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Samadh Baba Budha Sahib during his visit to Punjab on September 15.

Advertisement

The SGPC suspended kathavachak (preacher) Palwinder Singh and Sewadar (attendant) Harwinder Singh, terminated the temporary services of granthi Kulwinder Singh, and transferred the shrine’s manager, Pargat Singh, issuing him a warning.

The disciplinary action was taken following violation of maryada (Sikh religious code of conduct) and the disregard of established norms for honouring dignitaries during visits to the gurdwara.

Advertisement

Related news: Row erupts over siropa to Rahul; SGPC chief faces flak, orders probe

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that, based on a probe directed by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the inquiry found that Rahul Gandhi had entered a restricted area inside the Darbar Hall, contravening maryada. Entry to this area requires prescribed religious attire (bana) and is limited to serving granthis, sewadars, and designated staff.

Advertisement

He said that maryada was also violated when Congress leaders were presented with siropas inside the gurdwara. According to a directive from the SGPC’s Executive Committee, no individual — not even a dignitary — is permitted to receive siropa inside the Darbar Hall of a Gurdwara Sahib.

In light of these two violations, disciplinary action was taken against the concerned staff members based on the findings of the inquiry report.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts