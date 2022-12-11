RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 10

Following the RPG attack at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, the city as well as the rural police have also been put on alert. The police officials were asked to take appropriate security measures for safeguarding the police stations and other police buildings.

Security up at entry, exit points DCP (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said the city’s entrance and exit points were strengthened while senior police official were directed to remain in the field besides intensify patrolling in the city, especially near the vulnerable and religious structures.

For security purpose, all police stations were directed to have CCTV cameras on the entrance gates. Flash lights would also be put up to improve visibility and check the movement of suspicious elements outside the police stations, said DCP (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.

Following intelligence inputs that gangsters and terrorist elements could target the cops and police stations and other building including offices of senior police officials, senior police officials in the state were asked to take appropriate measures. The instructions were passed following RPG attack on the Punjab police Intelligence wing headquarter at Mohali in May this year.

As per instructions, the police stations were asked to depute an armed constable on the entrance gates and not to allow anyone without checking. It was also asked to depute an armed constable at the rooftops to keep an eye on suspicious movements near the police stations and police buildings. However, the RPG attack at Sarhali police station pointed out glaring negligence.

There were no adequate security arrangements outside the police stations even after today’s attack.