RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, December 10
Following the RPG attack at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, the city as well as the rural police have also been put on alert. The police officials were asked to take appropriate security measures for safeguarding the police stations and other police buildings.
Security up at entry, exit points
DCP (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said the city’s entrance and exit points were strengthened while senior police official were directed to remain in the field besides intensify patrolling in the city, especially near the vulnerable and religious structures.
For security purpose, all police stations were directed to have CCTV cameras on the entrance gates. Flash lights would also be put up to improve visibility and check the movement of suspicious elements outside the police stations, said DCP (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.
He said the sealing of entire city’s entrance and exit points were strengthened while senior police official were directed to remain in the field besides intensify patrolling in the city, especially near the vulnerable and religious structures.
Following intelligence inputs that gangsters and terrorist elements could target the cops and police stations and other building including offices of senior police officials, senior police officials in the state were asked to take appropriate measures. The instructions were passed following RPG attack on the Punjab police Intelligence wing headquarter at Mohali in May this year.
As per instructions, the police stations were asked to depute an armed constable on the entrance gates and not to allow anyone without checking. It was also asked to depute an armed constable at the rooftops to keep an eye on suspicious movements near the police stations and police buildings. However, the RPG attack at Sarhali police station pointed out glaring negligence.
There were no adequate security arrangements outside the police stations even after today’s attack.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon
In a tweet, he dedicates the win to the people of the state
Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu calls on her
Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM cand...
Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa
Sihu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding; ...
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
PM Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express
During the event, Modi lays the foundation stone for redevel...