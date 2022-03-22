'RRR' team seeks blessings of Almighty ahead of movie release

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, March 21

The usually quiet surroundings of Golden Temple were bustling with frenzied fans, waiting excitedly to catch the glimpse of their favourite stars. The ‘RRR’ team, Jr NTR, Ram Charan & SS Rajamouli visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings ahead of the release. The trio also visited the community kitchen, various memorial halls at the Golden Temple as they offered ardaas.

Outside the golden temple, though, the excitement was real. Zohaib, a member ‘RRR’ publicity team, said, “Junior NTR and Ram Charan are the biggest superstars of Telegu film industry and SS Rajamouli sir is one of the biggest director in country. They are like demigods and so their mass fan following is just as big as them.”

Meanwhile, just as Junior NTR comes forward to interact with media, one of his fan from the crowd, shouts ‘Jai NTR’ to prove his loyalty towards one of the biggest stars of Telegu film industry. “My family and I have been waiting since 9am to meet them. It was a big day for my kids to see their favourite stars,” shared Rajesh, an Indian Air Force official deputed here, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. Bharati Kumar, a tourist from Panipat, who was visiting Golden Temple, too was among the loyal fans of Junior NTR. “I have watched all his movies and I enjoy his work. He has a different way of playing a character on screen that I really like. It was such a big surprise for me to see him here.” Not just the tourists, there were lot of Punjabi fans of the star, who were eager to get a picture with him.

“My kids love to watch his movies.I specially brought them here to meet him, as I knew that he would be visiting today, said Pritpal.

#golden temple