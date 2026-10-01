Rs 183 cr released for stubble management machines, says PUNSUP chief

Farmers across the state have procured 16,227 crop residue management machines this kharif season, said PUNSUP Chairman Prabhbir Singh Brar, appreciating the initiatives being undertaken by the government for paddy straw management.

He said the government had released a subsidy of Rs 183 crore to farmers for the purchase of these machines.

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He said the government was continuously working to protect the environment and encourage farmers to adopt scientific methods of crop residue management instead of burning paddy straw.

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Brar said a 50 per cent subsidy was being provided to farmers for the purchase of the machines, while Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperative societies and gram panchayats were being provided an 80 per cent subsidy.

He said 49,922 incidents of paddy straw burning were recorded in 2022, which declined to 5,114 incidents in 2025, registering a reduction of nearly 90 per cent.