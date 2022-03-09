Rs 2.67 lakh robbed from gas agency in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Three unidentified robbers decamped with a cash of Rs 2.67 lakh from local Sandeep Indan Gas Agency on Monday, situated on the roadside of National Highway No. 54. Sandeep Singh, proprietor of the gas agency, in his complaint to the local Sadar police, said three robbers with pistols trespassed into the premises of the agency. He said one of them pointed a pistol on him and decamped with a cash of Rs2.57 lakh from the cash counter and robbed Rs10,000 from his pocket. ASI Balbir Singh of the Sadar police said a case under Section 379-B, IPC, had been registered. Sandeep said on February 22, motorcycle-borne persons robbed cash worth Rs20,000 from his son from a local road in Amritsar. He had registered a complaint at the local police station but the police failed to take any action in the case. OC

Woman alleges exploitation

Tarn Taran: On the complaint of a woman, Valtoha police have lodged a complaint against Jagjit Singh, a resident of Wan Tara Singh, for sexually exploiting her. In her complaint, the victim alleged that on the pretext of marrying her the accused had been sexually exploiting her since 2015. The families of both victim and the accused had agreed to marry them in 2019, but the accused denied to marry her recently. Sub-Inspector Baljit Kaur recorded the statement of the victim.