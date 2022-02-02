Rs 2.6L looted from PNB’s Manawala branch

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

Five unidentified armed robbers decamped after looting Rs 2.6 lakh from Punjab National Bank branch at Manawala on Monday. A case under sections 392, 395, 506 of the IPC and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered. The police have managed to get the CCTV grab of the suspects.

Branch manager Ritu Kanav, a resident of NRI Colony, informed the Chatinwind police that at around 12.35 pm, five armed persons with covered faces entered the bank and forced all staff members to stand aside. They snatched the cash bag worth Rs 2.6 lakh from cashier Ritesh Kumar and fled on two bikes.

Meanwhile, four armed persons robbed Harjit Singh of Marar village in Gurdaspur when he along with his son was coming to Amritsar on their bike near Baba Sheikhfatah shrine. In his statement to the police, he told that the accused attacked them with sharp weapons and asked to handover whatever they had. He gave Rs 2,000 and his mobile phone to the robbers.

They fled on two bikes, one of which was bearing number PB-46-C-7578. The incident occurred on January 27. The Jandiala police have registered a case in this regard.