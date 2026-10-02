Rs 2.96-cr tax deficit; online payment will clear picture, says Amritsar MC

Property tax collection till September 30 — the last day of the 10 per cent rebate period — has been pegged at Rs 32.82 crore.

Taxpayers made a beeline for MC offices to deposit their dues. The civic body collected Rs 3.67 crore on September 30 alone.

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The civic body’s collection, however, remained below the last year’s figure. Till September 30 last year, the MC had collected Rs 35.78 crore, registering a Rs 2.96 crore low this year.

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Officials, however, comparison of the two figures did not present the complete picture as last year’s collection included a substantial amount of arrears.

Additional Commissioner Jai Inder Singh stated that around Rs 5 crore of the last year’s collection had come from arrears deposited under the one time settlement scheme. In contrast, the bulk collection during the 10 per cent rebate period this year represented the current tax demand, he added.

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The officials said the distinction was significant while assessing the property tax recovery. Though the current year collection was still short of the last year’s overall figure, the MC maintained that the tax collected against the current demand had remained substantial.

With the rebate period now over, the MC is expected to focus on recovery from defaulters and bringing more properties in the tax net. The civic body will also have to track properties where tax has either not been paid or where arrears have accumulated.

The figures come at a time when the MC is seeking to strengthen its own-source revenue and improve property tax recovery.

The final collection after reconciliation of online payments is likely to provide a clearer picture of the revenue generated during the rebate period.