Rs 3.74 crore to be spent on developing IT infra in tehsils

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

The AAP government-led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is investing close to Rs 3.74 crore for developing physical infrastructure and providing IT hardware in tehsils and sub-tehsils of the district to provide online facilities to those citizens who reside in remote rural areas.

Harpreet Singh Sudan, DC

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan on Sunday said residents of rural areas need not visit the district offices to get their work done because the online system had been implemented in all the tehsils/sub-tehsils. For instance, people can now purchase land from centres near their homes and similarly can get their other works done.

He said for several official works they would no longer need to go to tehsils and sub-tehsils. It will save their valuable time and energy. He informed that Rs 3.74 crore would be spent on developing infrastructure and IT hardware in tehsils and sub- tehsils of the district. He said rural people were facing a lot of hardships due to the lack of infrastructure in tehsils and because buildings of tehsils were old and record rooms in a dilapidated condition.

He said Rs 30 lakh would be spent on repairing Tehsil Complex Amritsar-1 and Amritsar-2, Rs 50 lakh on repairing record rooms of all tehsils and sub-tehsils, Rs 10 lakh on repairs and furniture of the SDM complex at Baba Bakala, Rs 15 lakh on developing infrastructure of Jandiala Guru sub-tehsil, Rs 9 lakh on purchase of laptops for Assistant System Managers on duty at Fard Kendars, Rs 45.67 lakh on furniture in the new building of Tehsil Complex, Ajnala, and all Patwarkhanas, Rs 40.40 lakh on repairing and furnishing of work stations and Rs 10 lakh on purchase of cabinets for maintenance of records and other funds for other works of tehsils and sub-tehsils had been received.