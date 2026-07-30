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Home / Amritsar / Rs 3 crore approved for revamp of Durgiana Temple dharamshala in Amritsar

Rs 3 crore approved for revamp of Durgiana Temple dharamshala in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:31 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Ahead of the Assembly elections, the state government has approved the modernisation of Durgiana Temple’s Mata Dhanwant Kaur Dharamshala with an investment of Rs 3 crore.

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Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, president of the Durgiana Committee, thanked the government, saying it had approved a grant of Rs 3 crore for the repair and renovation of the Mata Dhanwant Kaur Dharamshala.

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The PWD Department has also been entrusted with the task of constructing the dharamshala. The department, demonstrating great efficiency, has quickly prepared all the necessary estimates and submitted them for administrative approval.

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In addition, she said that with the support of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the government had also approved a grant of approximately Rs 4 crore for the construction of new quarters for 30 employees who have been living in miserable conditions in small rooms at the crematorium for years.

She said the committee was deeply grateful to the Punjab government for its support. “We hope the Punjab government will approve more grants for development around the temple in the near future and complete the development work expeditiously,” she added.

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