Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, November 14

A case of embezzlement to the tune of Rs 35.24 lakh has been unearthed in the working of Community Health Centre (CHC), Mianwind, in the district. Following an inquiry report by the Civil Surgeon, Verowal police have booked Ravinderpal Singh, Senior Assistant, and Balkar Singh, peon of the CHC, under Section 409 and 120-B of IPC on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai said the inquiry conducted in this regard by the department was sent to the district police months back for further action against the accused but the police registered the case only on Monday. The Civil Surgeon said that the Senior Assistant has already been suspended.

Regarding the case, police said here on Tuesday that the embezzlement process started from December 12, 2020 and lasted till May 5, 2023. Sources said the accused Ravinderpal Singh and Balkar Singh, in connivance with each other, credited in their own accounts the payment which was to be made in the accounts of nine employees. The amount related to the arrears of salary or other payment due to the employees which had not been made. The employees had been protesting against the embezzlement but the administration did not give them a hearing.

Police said the accused Ravinderpal Singh credited Rs 18.77 lakh in his account and Balkar Singh Rs 14.46 lakh. The amount was to be credited in the accounts of nine employees.

Officials of the department said the defalcation had perturbed senior officials. Senior CHC officials too have been booked in the case registered previously in this respect. Officials said the total amount is worth Rs 35.24 lakh which had been siphoned off jointly by Senior Assistant Ravinderpal Singh and Balkar Singh, a Class IV employee. ASI Avtar Singh, investigating officer (IO), said further proceedings had been initiated after registering the case. The amount of Rs 35.24 lakh was part of salaries, arrears and GPF.

