Rs 42 lakh infra upgrade proposed for better waste management in Amritsar villages

A proposal to set up co-treatment facilities at existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the district, at an estimated cost of Rs 42 lakh, has been mooted to improve the management of wet and dry waste generated in villages.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission held on Friday under Additional Deputy Commissioner Rupinder Pal Singh, who reviewed the progress of various schemes being implemented under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Phase II.

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Under the annual action plan for 2026-27, the proposed facilities would use existing STPs to facilitate the proper management of waste generated in rural areas.

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Sahil Anand, District Sanitation-cum-Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation, Division No. 3, briefed the meeting on various projects being undertaken under the mission.

He said more than Rs 28.30 crore had been released for 855 gram panchayats in the district for solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Phase II. Of this, Rs 5.43 crore had been released for solid waste management in an equal number of gram panchayats.

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So far, 352 solid waste management projects have been completed, while 101 are under construction. A total of 222 villages in the district have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF). Three plastic waste management projects have also been established at the block level, while 74 community toilets have been constructed in various villages.

The meeting was also informed that biogas plants had been installed at Baba Bhiro Wala Gaushala, Ram Tirath Gaushala and Sewa Samiti in villages falling under Chogawan block. Discussions were held on the proper disposal and utilisation of slurry generated by the plants.

Meanwhile, officials from Water Supply and Sanitation Division No. 1 apprised the meeting of difficulties being faced in laying a pipeline near Kukkadwala village under the canal water project.

Singh directed the departments concerned to complete all ongoing development works under the Swachh Bharat Mission at the earliest and prioritise the provision of a clean and hygienic environment for the public.

He also directed the departments to coordinate with the Sewerage Board and Municipal Corporation to ensure proper arrangements for solid waste management, ensure the efficient functioning of biogas plants and take necessary action to resolve the issues affecting the canal water project.