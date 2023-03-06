Rs 59 lakh to be spent on beautification of GT Road in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 5
Flower trees would be planted on both sides of the GT Road to welcome visitors to Amritsar, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh said, while inaugurating the project on Sunday.
The trees would be planted on the road from Amritsar to Jandiala Guru. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has released a fund of Rs 59 lakh for the purpose.
