Rs 62 lakh robbery turns out to be fake

Amritsar, August 20

The Rs 62 lakh robbery case has turned out to be a drama which was staged to grab money by the ‘victims’, the police said today. The police have booked both — the complainant and his father — on the charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy, besides misleading officials.

During investigation, the police found that there was no robbery at the spot near Mahal village bypass as claimed by the duo. The suspects enacted the drama to embezzle Rs 62 lakh. Both the suspects have been booked and arrested while further probe is on.

The suspects were identified as Vikasbir Singh Shergill and his son Bakhtawar Singh, both residents of Gharinda. They were arrested and further investigation was under progress.

Sarabjit Singh Bajwa, Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP), said Bakhtawar had informed the police on Friday about the alleged robbery in which unknown armed persons’ looted Rs 62 lakh from them. The suspects told the police that they had withdrawn the amount from the locker of their bank on Mall Road. Bakhtawar said he and his son were travelling in an SUV (Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number PB-02-BK-0021) when a few persons in an Innova and Verna cars stopped them and looted money on gunpoint.

The ACP said when the police teams scanned the footage of the CCTV cameras they did not find any Innova or Verna cars following the suspects. As the matter was suspicious, the police filed a daily diary report and launched further probe, he said.

He said during interrogation, Vikasbir told the police that the amount belonged to his brother-in-law Arminderpal Singh Randhawa’s NRI relative Sarabjit Singh who lives in Canada. He said Sarabjit had sold his six acres in Bhakna Kalan village to Gursewak Singh, also of the same village. He had given the power of attorney of the land to him. He said Gursewak transferred Rs 58 lakh to his bank account through cheque and gave the remaining Rs 62 lakh in cash to him.

Vikasbir said he transferred Rs 58 lakh to Sarabjit’s bank account while the remaining amount of Rs 62 lakh was with him.

The ACP said during investigation, the police found that no robbery had occurred at the spot near Mahal village bypass as claimed by the duo. He said the suspects enacted the drama to embezzle Rs 62 lakh. He said both suspects had been booked and arrested while further probe was on.