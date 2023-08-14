RTA to register illegal e-rickshaws

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) initiated registration of battery operated rickshaws, which were being operated on the city roads illegally. It was the regular complaint of traffic police that e-rickshaw drivers were often caught for violating traffic rules, but due to lack of registration number, they could not even be challaned. The MC had decided to remove all the battery operated rickshaws from roads along with the diesel autos but with the intervention of local politicians and activists the RTA authorities allowed the e rickshaws with a condition to register with RTA.

Earlier there was no concrete policy of government regarding e-rickshaws but in 2020 the state government decided to encourage the e vehicles as these battery operated rickshaws are better than the diesel operated autos and beneficial for the environment. The government has decided to register the e-rickshaws with RTA. The e-vehicles have been exempted from tax for three years but the government will charge a minimal amount for high security number plates.

From 2014 to 2021 only 25 48 registered e-rickshaws were sold in the state. However, this number was too less as compared to the visibility of e-rickshaws. The state government expressed that e-rickshaws provide an excellent value proposition for last mile connectivity and have also emerged as a livelihood opportunity. The new EV policy aims to support the use of e-rickshaws that are safe.