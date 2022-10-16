RTI activist alleges Rs 175-cr fraud in AIT, seeks VB probe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 15

Former district president of the Aam Aadmi Party and RTI activist Suresh Kumar Sharma said during the previous Congress government’s regime, major embezzlement of government funds was reported in the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT).

“Development works of Rs 175 crore were allotted by the government from July 2009 to December 2021. But 70 per cent of these works have not been implemented. Even the officials, who were asked to take care of the project files, were unable to locate the street or place where these works were allotted. Most of these works were only on papers,” said Sharma.

He said of Rs 175-crore works, Rs 10 crore had been spent in the west constituency, Rs 22 crore in the central constituency, Rs 41 crore in the east constituency, Rs 25.5 crore in the north constituency and Rs 15 crore in the south constituency.

“Taking advantage of his position, the former Chairman of the Trust had sanctioned a work of crores for his native village (Dalichi) outside Amritsar, which falls in Bhikhiwind block of Taran Taran, which is against the rules. The Trust’s money should be used in Amritsar only,” alleged Sharma.

The RTI activist claimed that the AIT claimed to spend Rs 2 crore in Ward No. 2, Rs 8 crore in Ward No. 3, Rs 5 crore in Ward No. 4, Rs 2 crore in Ward No. 56 and Rs 2 crore in Ward No. 76, Rs 8 crore in Ward No. 80 and Rs 2 crore in Ward No. 85.

Sharma said a few months before the Vidhan Sabha elections, about Rs 12 crore had been spent on the repair and construction of dharamshalas. Most of these works are shown to have been done in the north constituency while the ground reality is something else.

Suresh Kumar Sharma alleged that of the Rs 175-crore works, most of the works were allotted to five construction firms. He said I had requested information about these works from the Trust through an RTI application in November 2012. The information has not been provided by the Trust.

Sharma demanded from Minister of Local Government Inderbir Singh Nijjar that during the last Congress regime, the work done by the AIT should be investigated by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau and the quality and material of the work should also be checked.