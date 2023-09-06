Ruckus at GNDU campus over fine slapped on girl student

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

A commotion took place outside the office of the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) in Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) campus as a section of the students were removed after they gathered in support of a girl student. The incident reportedly happened late in the afternoon today as the girl, a law student from the university, reached the DSW office demanding to meet him over a fine slapped on her. The girl alleged that the fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on her was unjustified and wanted to take up the issue with the Dean Students Welfare.

“I stay in one of the hostels and a few days back, my bag containing all my important documents and identification cards was stolen from my room. I had reported the incident to the hostel warden, who expressed inability to do anything in the matter. I had doubts on one of my room-mates, which I shared with the authorities concerned. But I did not confront anyone as I did not want to escalate the matter. Later, my room-mate levelled allegations at me and a meeting of the disciplinary committee was held where we both put forward our side of the incident. But after that, I received a letter from the authorities informing that I was fined Rs 10,000 for causing indiscipline. I did nothing wrong, I did not have any confrontation. So how come I was fined for indiscipline,” she asked.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned including the Dean Students Welfare did not respond despite efforts made to reach out to her.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU