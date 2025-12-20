Rural body polls: AAP secures majority in six block samitis in Tarn Taran district

The results of all zones of the zila parishad and the panchayat samitis were declared on Wednesday night, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the dominant force. AAP won 17 zila parishad zones, while the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured one zone each. The ruling party also secured a majority in six of the nine block samitis.

However, AAP failed to secure a majority in three block samitis — Nagoke, Khadoor Sahib and Chohla Sahib. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Rahul said that out of the total 20 zila parishad zones, AAP candidates were elected unopposed from 12 zones. In the elections held for the remaining zones, AAP won five zones, while one zone each was won by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress.

The election in the Khadoor Sahib zila parishad zone was declared cancelled due to technical reasons. Victory certificates were issued to the winning candidates by the respective Returning Officers on the spot.

District Election Officer Rahul said that out of the 17 zones of the Tarn Taran panchayat samiti, AAP candidates won 16 seats, while one seat was secured by a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate. In the Gandiwind block samiti, which has 15 zones, AAP candidates won all seats uncontested. In the Khadoor Sahib block samiti, comprising 25 zones, six AAP candidates, eight Shiromani Akali Dal candidates, 10 Congress candidates and one Independent candidate were declared winners.

Out of the 16 zones of the Chohla Sahib block samiti, AAP candidates won three zones, Shiromani Akali Dal candidates won five zones, Congress candidates secured seven zones, and one zone was won by a BJP candidate.

In the Nagoke block samiti, which has 15 zones, AAP candidates won five zones, Congress candidates secured eight zones, one zone was won by a SAD candidate, and one by an Independent candidate.

In the 16-member Patti block samiti, AAP candidates were elected unopposed from all zones. In the Naushehra Pannuan block samiti, AAP won 17 out of 20 zones, while Shiromani Akali Dal candidates won two zones and the Congress won one.

In the Bhikhiwind block samiti, AAP candidates were elected unopposed in all 23 zones. In the Valtoha block samiti, AAP candidates won all 18 zones, with 17 candidates elected unopposed.