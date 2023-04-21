Rural health pharmacy officers protest, demand regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 20

Rural Health Pharmacy Officers and class IV employees working in the dispensaries of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department held a protest demonstration at the Dehati Vikas Bhawan here on Thursday. They were demanding the fulfilment of their demands.

The protesting employees submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through the ADC. While addressing the gathering, Deepak Sharma (district president) and Harinder Singh Dhuna (state leader), leaders of the employees, said they had been working in the department since 2016 and the state government had neither thought of regularizing their services nor increased their salary.

They said their demands included regularization of their services, increasing their salary and renew their service contract that had expired on March 31. The leaders condemned the state government for fooling them by announcing to regularise their services on which advertisement worth crores of rupees were published in different newspapers, Cable TV channel, etc.

They flayed the state government for not sending back the pharmacists who had been appointed in the Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. They called all the employees to attend a state-level rally to be organised in Jalandhar on April 30.