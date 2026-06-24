Rural healthcare takes a hit as officers continue strike

The strike launched by community health officers (CHOs) over their demands continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The CHOs suspended their work and staged a protest outside the office of the Civil Surgeon under the leadership of CHO Union leaders Ajmer Singh, Davinder Kaur, Sukhpal Kaur, Manpreet Kaur and Ravinder Singh.

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On the occasion, Harwant Kaur, Manjinder Kaur, Jeevanjot Singh, Prabhjit Kaur and Amarjit Kaur, among others, addressed the protesting CHOs. The speakers said that CHOs in Punjab are being paid Rs 5,000 less per month compared to their counterparts in other states. They demanded the implementation of the principle of equal pay for equal work.

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The protesting CHOs also demanded the withdrawal of the new performance incentive form and regularisation of their services by sanctioning a separate cadre.

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The union leaders warned the government that if their demands were not accepted, they would continue their protest and stage a dharna till July 1. They further announced that they would hold a dharna outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur from July 2.

Due to the ongoing strike by the community health officers, health services in rural areas have been affected.