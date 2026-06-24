DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Rural healthcare takes a hit as officers continue strike

Rural healthcare takes a hit as officers continue strike

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Community health officers stage a dharna in front of the Civil Surgeon’s office in Tarn Taran. Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

The strike launched by community health officers (CHOs) over their demands continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The CHOs suspended their work and staged a protest outside the office of the Civil Surgeon under the leadership of CHO Union leaders Ajmer Singh, Davinder Kaur, Sukhpal Kaur, Manpreet Kaur and Ravinder Singh.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Harwant Kaur, Manjinder Kaur, Jeevanjot Singh, Prabhjit Kaur and Amarjit Kaur, among others, addressed the protesting CHOs. The speakers said that CHOs in Punjab are being paid Rs 5,000 less per month compared to their counterparts in other states. They demanded the implementation of the principle of equal pay for equal work.

Advertisement

The protesting CHOs also demanded the withdrawal of the new performance incentive form and regularisation of their services by sanctioning a separate cadre.

Advertisement

The union leaders warned the government that if their demands were not accepted, they would continue their protest and stage a dharna till July 1. They further announced that they would hold a dharna outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur from July 2.

Due to the ongoing strike by the community health officers, health services in rural areas have been affected.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts