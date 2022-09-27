Rural pharmacists put off protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

The Rural Health Pharmacy Officers’ Association has postponed its programme to initiate a protest after an assurance by Panchayat Minister, Punjab, Kuldeep Dhaliwal to organise a meeting with senior government functionaries on October 6.

The association had earlier threatened to initiate the protest from today if their services were not regularised by the state government. Association president Kamaljit Singh Chohan said a meeting was held with the minister who assured them of fixing a meeting with senior officials. The association leaders stated that the rural pharmacists had been working on contract since 2006 and were being paid meagre salaries.