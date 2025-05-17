Rural police arrest two with Glock pistols, live cartridges

In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar rural police have arrested two persons and recovered three 9mm Glock pistols along with six live cartridges, a bike and two mobile phones from their possession.

Advertisement

They have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Kot Mehtab Khan village in Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, and Sukhchain Singh of Manawala Khurd village here.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Amandeep Singh was also involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh, who was shot dead on April 9.

Advertisement

According to information, Charanjit Singh had gone to Kot Mehtab Khan village after the police received a call on the helpline about a firing incident between two groups. He and his team reached there and tried to settle the matter. However, the two groups started pelting each other and the police team with stones. One of the groups started firing, killing SI Charanjit Singh and injuring ASI Jasbir Singh.

The police had arrested an AAP Sarpanch among around 20 persons in the case. The accused, Amandeep Singh, was evading arrest and was hiding since then. He even changed his appearance in order to dodge the police.

Advertisement

“Following an intelligence-led operation, we caught him and his accomplice from Gharinda. We received a tip-off that the duo was involved in cross-border weapon smuggling,” said Maninder Singh, SSP Amritsar Rural. Further probe was on to bust the entire nexus, he added.