DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Rural police nab murder accused hours after crime

Rural police nab murder accused hours after crime

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Murder accused in the custody of Gharinda police.
Advertisement

In a swift breakthrough, Gharinda police have arrested a migrant who allegedly hacked his neighbour to death and injured another during a violent altercation late on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The accused, Rakesh Kumar, who originally hailed from Aswa Muhammadpur village in Uttar Pradesh and was presently residing in Cheecha under Gharinda police station, was held within hours of committing the crime. According to police, the victim Bhairo Prasad, a native of Bilbri village in Bahraich (UP), was attacked by Rakesh Kumar following a heated argument. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly hit Bhairo with some agricultural tool, killing him on the spot, while his son Raj Kumar alias Chhotu, sustained serious injuries when he tried to intervene.

A case under sections 103 and 109 of the BNS has been registered. The investigation is going on to establish the exact sequence of events.

Advertisement

Police said the quick arrest prevented the accused from fleeing and ensured justice for the victim's family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts