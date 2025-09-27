Rural police nab murder accused hours after crime

In a swift breakthrough, Gharinda police have arrested a migrant who allegedly hacked his neighbour to death and injured another during a violent altercation late on Thursday night.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar, who originally hailed from Aswa Muhammadpur village in Uttar Pradesh and was presently residing in Cheecha under Gharinda police station, was held within hours of committing the crime. According to police, the victim Bhairo Prasad, a native of Bilbri village in Bahraich (UP), was attacked by Rakesh Kumar following a heated argument. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly hit Bhairo with some agricultural tool, killing him on the spot, while his son Raj Kumar alias Chhotu, sustained serious injuries when he tried to intervene.

A case under sections 103 and 109 of the BNS has been registered. The investigation is going on to establish the exact sequence of events.

Police said the quick arrest prevented the accused from fleeing and ensured justice for the victim's family.