Rural police nab two with 3 Glock pistols

In an intelligence-led operation, the Amritsar rural police have arrested two persons and recovered three 9mm Glock pistols along with six live cartridges, a bike and two mobile phones from their possession.

Advertisement

They were identified as Amandeep Singh of Kot Mehtab Khan village in Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran and Sukhchain Singh of Manawala Khurd village here.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Amandeep Singh was also involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh on April 9.

Advertisement

According to information, the Sub inspector had gone to Kot Mehtab Kha village after the police received a call on 112 helpline about firing between two groups.

When he along with his team reached there, he tried to settle the matter. However, the two groups started pelting each other and the police team with stones. In the melee, one of the groups started firing which hit SI Charanjit Singh. ASI Jasbir Singh was also injured in the incident.

Advertisement

The police had arrested an AAP Sarpanch among around 20 persons in the case.

Accused Amandeep Singh was evading arrest and had been hiding since. He has changed his appearance in order to dodge the police.

“We have caught him and his accomplice from Gharinda following intelligence-led operation. We got a tip-off that the duo were involved in the cross-border weapon smuggling,” said Maninder Singh, SSP, Amritsar Rural. Further probe was on to bust the entire nexus, he added.