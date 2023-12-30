Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

In yet another significant seizure, the Amritsar rural police have arrested a woman with 4-kg heroin from Maajimian village in Ajnala here on Thursday. She was identified as Kulwant Kaur, a resident of Khanwal village. Her accomplice Sucha Singh of the same village managed to slip away from the spot and raids were on to nab him, SSP Satinder Singh said.

Giving details, he said that yesterday a police party of Ajnala was patrolling in Maajimian village when they signalled a motorcyclist to stop. On seeing the police party, the biker slowed down and a woman riding pillion alighted from it while the accused took a U-turn and fled the scene. The woman also fled towards agricultural fields.

The police team intercepted her and during search, they recovered 500 gm of the contraband from her possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against her at the Ajnala police station in this connection.

Satinder Singh said during interrogation she told that she was accompanied by Sucha Singh who escaped from the spot. Following this, a police team raided his residence and confiscated 3.5-kg heroin from there. He said police teams had started conducting raids to arrest Sucha Singh. He said further investigations were in progress to find the source of the narcotics, besides backward and forward links of the racket.